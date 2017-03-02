Today in Trump: March 2, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

U.S.S. Gerald Ford



At 2 p.m., Mr. Trump will deliver remarks aboard the U.S.S. Gerald Ford, which is docked at Newport News, Virginia. It’s the lead ship in her class of U.S. Navy supercarriers and is expected to be commissioned later this year, with a full maiden voyage planned for 2019. The carrier will replace the U.S.S. Enterprise at a cost that may be as high as $13 billion.

What you missed yesterday

Jeff Sessions spoke twice with Russian envoy during presidential campaign



Attorney General Jeff Sessions had two contacts with Russian envoy Sergey Kislyak during the presidential campaign, Justice Department officials confirmed. The Washington Post first reported the meetings Wednesday.

When he was asked in his confirmation hearing whether anyone associated with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had communicated with the Russians, Sessions replied that he wasn’t aware of any such “activities,” and added, “I did not have communications with the Russians.” A questionnaire he filled out for the committee also asked whether he had had contact with the Russians, to which Sessions, according to the Post, wrote, “No.”

Trump’s aides told to preserve Russia-related materials

The White House has confirmed to CBS News that the White House counsel told the president’s aides to preserve emails and other materials that could be connected to various probes regarding Russian interference.

A White House official told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan that this is “simply taking proactive steps to push back against false and politically motivated attacks.”

Viewers strongly approve of Trump’s speech to Congress

Viewers nationwide strongly approved of President Trump’s speech Tuesday night, with many Democrats joining Republicans in calling it “presidential” and positive in tone. Republicans and Independents found it “unifying,” though Democrats were slower to come around on that measure.

The President gained support for his policy plans among viewers: Interviewed before and after the address, they came away from it more positive on his ideas for the economy, immigration, terrorism, crime and Obamacare.

As is often the case in addresses to Congress, those who watched were more likely to be from the president’s party – in this case, Republicans. And they described a president they felt was keeping campaign promises and offering an “inspiring” message.

Commentary: Donald Trump’s winning speech

Every so often, we get one of these moments where he seems so jarringly normal.

President Trump’s speech on Tuesday was a success. The remarks were good and, on the Trump scale, delivered quite well. It hit the notes he needed to hit. It was optimistic – not Trump’s usual speed, but one he now seems equipped to use.

But back to the “normal” thing. That’s been his critics’ big fear, that we would all get over the sheer weirdness of a President Trump, that we’d soon get used to it and accept. That our category for how presidents look, act, and speak would expand to include him. —Will Rahn

Vice President Pence says intelligence gathered from Yemen raid will lead to victories

Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that a report claiming that no significant intelligence was gathered from the raid President Trump authorized in Yemen last month is “wrong.”

In an interview on “CBS This Morning,” Pence reiterated what Mr. Trump had said a night earlier in his first address to a joint session of Congress.

“Secretary Mattis, as recently yesterday, confirmed again to the administration that there was significant intelligence that was gathered that will lead to American success and to the safety and security of the American people,” Pence said about the raid, which he said they were briefed on on Tuesday.

Schumer response to Trump speech

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested Wednesday that President Trump isn’t following through on the promises he made, which the president outlined in his first address to Congress Tuesday night.

“With Donald Trump, the speeches don’t mean very much because what he says in his campaign, at the inauguration, last night — aren’t attached to his own reality,” the New York Democrat said in an interview on “CBS This Morning.”

“His speeches are populist. They’re aimed at the working folks who supported him. But his governing and what he does is hard-right, favoring special interests over the working class,” he added.

Trump v. Oprah in 2020?

Could Oprah Winfrey run for president? In an interview with financier and philanthropist David Rubenstein, Winfrey seemed intrigued by the idea.

Rubenstein talked with Winfrey in December for his new talk show, which launched this week on Bloomberg Television. He observed that the glass ceiling for women hasn’t yet been broken, and he asked Winfrey whether she’d considered “that you could run for president and actually be elected?”

Congress

Trump has lunch with House and Senate leadership, 12:30 p.m.

Travel ban

Iraq may be dropped from the group of countries whose citizens would be banned from visiting the U.S. when President Trump reissues his travel ban, sources tell CBS News.

While there is no decision yet, U.S. diplomats told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan they are optimistic the White House will sign off on dropping Iraq from the list. The White House said there is no statement at this time.

Tillerson



The president has dinner with his secretary of State, Rex Tillerson

The Cabinet

The Senate Finance Committee votes on the nomination of Seema Verma to be administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 10:30 a.m.

Senate votes on Ryan Zinke to be Secretary of the Interior, and then holds a procedural vote on the nomination of Ben Carson to be HUD Secretary. 10:30am

