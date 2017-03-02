Weather Update: Thursday, March 2, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Breezy, Cooler, and Drier Days Ahead!

Clearing skies will continue through the morning, Breezy & cooler weather returns with lows back in the upper 30’s to around 40.

Thursday Afternoon: More sunshine, breezy, and cooler weather for both Thursday and Friday, with highs staying in the 50’s. We will close to freezing by Friday morning with lows in the low 30’s. Friday night will be a little colder with lows 28 to 30. Everyone below freezing early Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking good with some sunshine and milder weather with highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Another cold front moving in for next week with another round of showers and storms possible later Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Have A Good Rest Of The Week – and stay safe !