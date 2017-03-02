White Sox’s Abreu free to return to training after testimony

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, left, and attorney Roberto Martinez, right, leave federal court during a break, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Miami. Abreu told a Miami federal jury he ate a chunk of a fake passport while flying to the U.S. to cover up his illegal travel as part of a Cuban ballplayer smuggling operation. The testimony came in the trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, who are accused of alien smuggling and conspiracy. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(AP) — Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is free to return to spring training in Arizona now that he’s concluded his testimony in the trial of two men accused of illegally smuggling Cuban ballplayers to the United States.

Abreu testified for a second day Thursday in the trial in Miami. On Wednesday, he testified that he ate a chunk of a fake passport while flying to the U.S. to cover up his illegal travel.

On trial are Florida sports agent Bartolo Hernandez and baseball trainer Julio Estrada on charges of conspiracy and alien smuggling.

Abreu testified Wednesday he ordered a beer on a flight from Haiti to Miami and consumed the page containing a false name and his photo.

Abreu says he traveled illegally because he was worried about losing his $68 million contract with Chicago.