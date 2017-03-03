Comptroller releases details on Coffee County conference center theft

MANCHESTER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The former manager of the Manchester Tennessee Conference Center has been indicted.

A state audit found that Alyce Heifner stole at least $31,000 from the Middle Tennessee center over the last 15 months.

Investigators said she used several different tactics to get the money.

She made personal purchases with conference center credit and bank cards, including clothing, a big screen TV and a trip to Europe.

The report says Heifner also took cash from the account and bilked the institution for pay and reimbursement that she shouldn’t have gotten.

Comptroller investigators say she admitted to them that she did it because she was angry at the PBA Board and the at Coffee County in general for how she was treated.

She resigned at the end of 2015 and was indicted in December.

“Board members must ensure they provide oversight when there’s a possibility that money can be stolen,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson.

“Even something as simple as opening the mail and reviewing bank statements should help deter theft. I am pleased to note the board has corrected these weaknesses.”