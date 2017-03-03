Dalton State Advances to SSAC Championship Game

(dsroadrunners.com) MONTGOMERY, Ala. – #3 Dalton State punched their ticket to the SSAC Championship game with a 69-67 win over #25 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Friday in the semifinals of the SSAC Tournament at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, AL.

The 3rd-ranked Roadrunners came out ready to play, but couldn’t get the shots to fall in the first three minutes as Martin Methodist took the early advantage at 9-2. The RedHawk lead would evaporate as four consecutive Reed Dungan three’s would give the Roadrunners the lead at 14-11 with 15:51 left. The game would go back-and-forth for the next four minutes until a 14-0 run from Dalton State saw them take control of the first half and build a 13-point lead, 34-21. The Roadrunners would build the lead to as much as eighteen before settling for a thirteen point lead at 48-31 going into the break.

The second half started the way the first half ended, with Dalton State increasing its lead. The Roadrunners would grow the lead back to eighteen at 61-43 with 10:42 left and continued to press on. With 5:22, Dalton State held a sizeable sixteen point lead at 66-50, and it seemed as if Dalton State would cruise into the final tomorrow. That would not be the case as Martin Methodist would battle hard and shrink the gap to two points with 9 seconds left on the back of a 17-3 run. The RedHawks would take the last shot, and a Connor Peach three fell just short as Dalton State would hold on for the 69-67 win.

Dalton State improves to 26-4 on the season and moves on to face the winner of William Carey/Loyola-New Orleans in tomorrow’s championship game. Reed Dungan had the hot hand on the day going 7-10 from behind the arc and scoring 24 points. Carnilious Simmons was big down low with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Isaiah Box had an off night scoring, but had 6 rebounds and 8 assist. Sayvon Wilson was the third Roadrunner in double-figures, scoring 10.

Martin Methodist falls to 22-10 on the season and are hoping for an at-large bid in the NAIA National Tournament. Caleb Chowbay led the way for the RedHawks with 29 points and 11 rebounds. After being on fire yesterday, Toderick Davis could only manage 6 points, while brother Broderick netted 10. Will Smith stepped up with the Davis brothers having an off night with 16 points.

Martin Methodist outscored Dalton State in the paint 30-25, but the Roadrunners held the edge in rebounds, 46-36.

#3 Dalton State will play in the SSAC Championship tomorrow, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. (CST) against the William Carey/Loyola-New Orleans winner at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, AL.