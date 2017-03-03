Dying 27-year-old's final moments livestreamed on Facebook

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say the person who livestreamed a dying man’s final moments on Facebook won’t be charged because no law was broken.

Sgt. Pedro Orellano tells The Fayetteville Observer that police interviewed the person who recorded the 10-minute video and concluded he or she wasn’t involved in the death of 27-year-old Calvin Louis Blackshire Jr.

Blackshire was shot and killed Jan. 19 at a Fayetteville motel.

His mother, Pamela Blackshire, says she’s upset that no one can be charged for recording the death of her son, who was the father of a 1-year-old. She says the video lasted about 10 minutes and showed people standing over her son, taking photos.

[embedded content]

Facebook removed the video. Orellano says Facebook officials helped identify the person who recorded and posted the video.

Police held a press conference with Blackshire’s family Thursday and asked for the public’s help to find the killer, CBS Raleigh affiliate WNCN-TV reports.

“We believe it was a robbery, and we believe that we need to find out who was Calvin meeting at the hotel that night,” Orellano said.