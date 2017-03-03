Ed Sheeran once hit Justin Bieber with a golf club

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are close friends — close enough, even, that their friendship can even endure potentially career-altering injuries.

Sheeran recently copped to an escapade with the “Sorry” singer that started as a night out at a bar and ended with Bieber taking a golf club to the face — with Sheeran doing the swinging.

“We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered,” Sheeran told the Guardian. “Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, ‘F**k, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung.”

Sheeran noted that Bieber’s security guard was shocked by the turn of events — though whether the guard tried to talk them out of the stunt in the first place wasn’t made clear.

“You know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening?” Sheeran said. “I heard a sound like the last one.”

“I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club,” Sheeran said. “That was one of those ‘What the f**k?’ moments.”