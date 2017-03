March 3, 2017, 7:00 AM | Attorney General Jeff Sessions agrees to stay out of the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Also, newly-released video is raising questions about a high-speed police chase in Georgia that ended with the death of 18-year-old. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.