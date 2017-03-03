Fire breaks out at Trump hotel in Manhattan

NEW YORK – A fire broke on an upper floor of the Trump International Hotel on Columbus Circle in midtown Manhattan early Friday, CBS New York reports.

It happened around 4:12 a.m. Friday when, authorities say, a piece of machinery malfunctioned in an apartment under construction.

The fire forced a partial evacuation of the building, but was brought under control at around 5:20 a.m.

The upper floors were being vented due to carbon monoxide concerns.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The fire apparently began on the 47th floor.