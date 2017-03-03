Georgia ‘campus carry’ bill up for a vote before deadline

ATLANTA (AP) – House members plan to decide whether licensed gun owners can bring handguns onto college campuses.

Friday marks a key deadline for Georgia lawmakers. Legislative rules require bills to pass at least one chamber by the end of Friday to stay alive for the year.

There are ways around the deadline, but lawmakers try to pass as many bills as possible.

The GOP-controlled House is expected to again pass the campus gun bill despite Gov. Nathan Deal’s veto of last year’s version. The chamber also may vote on a bill that would label driver’s licenses issued to immigrants with permission to be in the U.S. “ineligible voter.”

The Senate plans to consider more than 30 bills, including requiring schools to test their water for lead by 2019.

