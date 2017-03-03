Goat head found in cemetery contained threat to judge

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A goat head that was found in a cemetery contained a threat to a judge, CBS Denver station KCNC-TV reports.

The severed head was discovered over the weekend at the Olinger Evergreen Cemetery in Broomfield.

KCNC-TV confirmed it contained a threat against Magistrate Frances Simonet, who oversees juvenile cases in Adams County.

An increase in security measures has been taken at the Adams County courthouse as a result.

Court officials told KCNC-TV that police are close to making an arrest, believing the suspect had a case before the judge.

