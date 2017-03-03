Hamilton County awards Teacher of the Year

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools recognized three of their finest today at a special luncheon at the Chattanoogan Hotel. Congratulations to Shellie Gibson, Kristin Burrus and Jessica Hubbuch. They each have been awarded the 2017 Hamilton County Teacher of the Year.

Teachers were chosen with recommendations from principals and a committee.

Gibson talks about what rewards her the most in teaching. “For me it’s just like parents coming to me saying thank you for loving my child. Thank you for doing all of this for my child. They’ve grown so much. So, for me that type of recognition means more than something bigger because I know it was personal.” said Shellie Gibson, Teacher of the Year.

All three teachers will move onto compete at a regional level.