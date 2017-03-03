Kellyanne Conway says you need “bile in your throat” to run for office

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is opening up about the pressures of working in the male-dominated world of politics. CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell spoke with her and her family in their New Jersey home.

Asked whether she had ever considered making a political run of her own, Conway told O’Donnell she would not run for office.

“It’s not just the fire in your belly anymore. You have to have the bile in your throat. And this is why I think many women do not run for office,” Conway told O’Donnell. “Many good men and women who would —”

“Bile in your throat?” O’Donnell asked.

“Yeah, just to swallow so much that the country looks at you through this negative lens and corruption and cronyism and you’re lying and you’re — you want money and you’re motivated by power,” Conway said.

She also discussed the challenges of moving her family to Washington, D.C., and shared how she gave up money, privacy and time with her children to take a job in the White House.

Watch the full interview with Conway this Sunday, March 5 on “Sunday Morning.”