Kellyanne Conway says you need “bile in your throat” to run for office

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is opening up about the pressures of working in the male-dominated world of politics. CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell spoke with her and her family in their New Jersey home.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway 

CBS News

Asked whether she had ever considered making a political run of her own, Conway told O’Donnell she would not run for office. 

“It’s not just the fire in your belly anymore. You have to have the bile in your throat. And this is why I think many women do not run for office,” Conway told O’Donnell. “Many good men and women who would —”

“Bile in your throat?” O’Donnell asked.

“Yeah, just to swallow so much that the country looks at you through this negative lens and corruption and cronyism and you’re lying and you’re — you want money and you’re motivated by power,” Conway said.

She also discussed the challenges of moving her family to Washington, D.C., and shared how she gave up money, privacy and time with her children to take a job in the White House. 

Watch the full interview with Conway this Sunday, March 5 on “Sunday Morning.” 

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
News 12 Then: Teaching Girls in 1992
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley Central Girls Earn Region Championship With Win Over Cumberland Co
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
East Hamilton Beats Walker Valley to Win First Ever Region Title
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now