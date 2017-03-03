Man arrested in connection with Jewish community center threats

A St. Louis man has been arrested in connection with recent threats made against Jewish community centers across the country, authorities said.

New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Juan Thompson, 31, was arrested by the FBI Friday.

The NYPD said in a statement that Thompson appears to have made at least eight threats against the centers.

The threats were allegedly made as part of a harassment campaign against a woman who was in a romantic relationship with Thompson, authorities said.

Thompson has been charged in federal court with cyberstalking the woman. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.