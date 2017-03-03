Marion County Animal Dispute

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Neighbors fight from time to time, but in this case it may have gone overboard. We received a phone call about an animal dispute involving two Marion County neighbors. This is case of social media harassment and alleged animal abuse. News Channel 12’s Brian Didlake talked to both sides of the fence to see what they had to say.

He was told it all started with one phone call. The caller told us about one woman on Facebook who is on a campaign against her neighbors who she believes shot her dog. Upon investigating we found that she had already posted her neighbor’s Demarquis and Charlette Perkins information on her page. Not only that she posted information about their home, she posed about their car and even their 13-year-old daughter on social media.

We sat down with Marion County Sheriff’s Department to see if any of this was illegal, who said they couldn’t comment on the situation. Marion County Sheriff, Bo Burnett, said that when we brought this case up to him that he didn’t know anything about it. He said it’s a tricky situation due to it being on social media, but it may go under cell phone harassment.

Bo Burnett went on to say, “If people have an ongoing problem with that on phone harassment they come in and due a report , then if a court sees reason to they can issue a summons or a warrant for them in court and let the courts decide.”

“The Father in law who is here visiting shot her and they have her body.” said Kay Pelham. She says her dog was shot at the Perkins house and all she has been doing was trying to get the body back. “I’ve been told onto their property and I can’t go up there and make them give me my animal unless I want to go to jail , which I’m at that point I’m bout ready to do that cuz I want my my dog’s body back… that’s all I ask these people.”

The Perkins family didn’t want to comment on camera , but they did file a report. That report stated that the Perkins have been getting numerous amounts of blocked calls since Mr. Perkins number was given out, and that Mrs. Perkins is just concerned for her daughter’s safety.

“They’ll just give me her body back i’ll leave them alone I just want my dog, I just want my dog. It’s that simple.”

Now the report that was mentioned will be going to the DA’s office due to the social media threats.

