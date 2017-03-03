Mocs Tre’ McLean Expected to Play Saturday Following Recent Suspension

Mocs forward Tre’ McLean made the bus trip on Thursday with his teammates to the SoCon tournament in Asheville, North Carolina.

McLean was suspended for the Mocs regular season finale on Monday for conduct detrimental to the team following an outburst after halftime last

Saturday against Mercer.

Head coach Matt McCall said on Wednesday that a plan had been laid out for McLean to be apart of the team going forward, and it appears

McLean met those standards.

He’s expected to play when UTC opens tournament action Saturday at 2:30pm against Wofford.

McLean leads Chattanooga in scoring averaging just under 14-points a game.