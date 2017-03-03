Paris Jackson joins top agency IMG Models

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

NEW YORK — Paris Jackson has joined one of the world’s top modeling agencies.

Play Video

CBSN

Paris Jackson opens up about her dad’s death

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, is opening up about her father’s death and her struggles with addiciton. CBSN’s Elaine Quijano has mor…

The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson will model for IMG. The company and Jackson made the announcement on social media Thursday.

Jackson says on Instagram she feels “very lucky and blessed.”

Jackson joins a roster that also includes Gisele Bundchen, Kate Moss and supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. She’s not the first daughter of a famous singer to join the agency, which also represents Mick Jagger’s daughter, Georgia May Jagger.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Jackson. Fox announced in January that she would make her acting debut on the drama series “Star.”

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
News 12 Then: Teaching Girls in 1992
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley Central Girls Earn Region Championship With Win Over Cumberland Co
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
East Hamilton Beats Walker Valley to Win First Ever Region Title
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now