NEW YORK — New Jersey State Police temporarily shut down the Lincoln Tunnel South Tube to New York on Friday night, CBS New York reports.

The Lincoln Tunnel South Tube to NY is temporarily held due to Police activity. [61] — LincolnTunnel Alerts (@PANYNJ_LT) March 4, 2017

The previous alert at the Lincoln Tunnel South Tube to NY due to Police activity is no longer in effect. There may be residual delays. [62] — LincolnTunnel Alerts (@PANYNJ_LT) March 4, 2017

Port Authority police said there was a pursuit, which ended with several people arrested on the New York side of the tunnel. No further details were immediately available.

The South Tube was closed for about an hour and a half.