Rex Tillerson – silent on human rights?

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been under fire from Republican Sen. Marco Rubio – along with human rights groups – for not honoring the long tradition of personally unveiling the State Department’s annual Human Rights Report, which is expected Friday.

For 1st time in a long time @StateDept #humanrights report will not be presented by Secretary of State. I hope they reconsider. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 3, 2017

Human rights groups and diplomats are asking whether this is a sign that the Trump administration will carry out a transactional style of diplomacy that does not emphasize defense of human rights as an American priority. Tom Malinowski, who served as assistant secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor in the Obama Administration, also tweeted about “MIA Tillerson.”

Every SecState since at least Warren Christopher personally released the human rights reports. MIA Tillerson – bad for him and the country. https://t.co/kzebqqEu0A — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) March 3, 2017

“Where is Tillerson? Unlike other secretaries of state, he’s hiding rather than release annual rights report today,” Kenneth Roth, the President of Human Rights Watch, posted on twitter.

Kenneth Roth, the president of Human Rights Watch, wondered whether there might be another reason Tillerson was opting out.

Is Tillerson skipping release of State Dept’s annual human rights report to avoid answering questions about Trump? https://t.co/RTsAGTbekO pic.twitter.com/WTiWhq0Vbc — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 3, 2017

Since taking office last month, Tillerson has been largely silent. His absence from White House meetings with key foreign leaders and the recent budget proposal to slice foreign aid by 30 percent or more has raised questions about the degree of influence Tillerson has within the Trump administration. Senior aides insist that the former Exxon Mobil CEO speaks frequently by phone with the president and has simply adopted a careful, deliberate approach to the job.

Next week the State Department will resume some briefings – though not daily ones – starting Mar. 6. The last briefing was Jan. 19, the last full day of the Obama administration. According to the Associated Press, that hiatus is believed to be the longest since the department began holding news briefings in the 1950s.