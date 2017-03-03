Sessions' recusal, Police chase and a costly carrier

Legal ramifications?

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from investigations involving the Trump campaign after consulting with Justice Department lawyers about his role in investigations into Russian contacts by Trump campaign associates. But Democrats say the recusal is not enough, and some are calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the links. Could Sessions fact prosecution?

Costly carrier

Nothing symbolizes American military might like an aircraft carrier. Yesterday, President Trump went aboard the U.S. Navy’s newest carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to promote his plans for a military buildup. But as the most expensive ship ever built the Ford stands for something else as well: “The Ford is a poster child for how you don’t build a ship,” ex-Navy Secretary Ray Mabus tells CBS News.

Police brutality?

Newly-released video is raising questions about a high-speed police chase in Georgia that ended with the death of 18-year-old Nicholas Dyksma. His parents want the public to see the video of what happened, so that it never happens again.

Drug money

Pharmacy benefit managers are supposed to work on behalf of their customers by negotiating lower prices for medications. Yet one little-known industry practice is raising questions about whether consumers are getting a raw deal. We look at how your drug plan co-pay can end up costing you money.

Speech dissection

George W. Bush speechwriter Jonathan Horn and Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan pinpoint what worked for Donald Trump in his joint address to Congress. In this week’s “The Takeout” podcast the two also talked about the one line in Trump’s speech that made them laugh.

TSA tech

The scanners TSA uses to scan carry-ons at airport checkpoints are nearly a decade old. The future may be taking technology that revolutionized medicine and using it to give screeners a better view of what’s in your bag, which could mean more security and less time in line when you fly.

Strong debut

Investors’ snap take on Snap, owner of the popular disappearing-message social network, is that it is a hit — at least for its first day as a public stock. Now for the hard part. Despite the hubbub over the internet startup, the fact is that most initial public offerings end up underperforming the market. Can Snap turn the buzz into a profitable business?

