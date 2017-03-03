Weather Update: Friday Morning, March 3, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –  More Breezy, Cooler, and Dry Weather Ahead, But A Nice Weekend!

Clear skies will continue through the morning.  It will be a cold morning with lows in the upper 20’s & low 30’s.

Lots of sunshine again for Friday, but continued breezy and quite cool with highs only in the low & mid 50’s.  Friday night will be a little colder with lows 28 to 30. Everyone will be below freezing early Saturday morning, but not for long.

Saturday is looking really nice, with lots of sunshine and highs nearing 60.  Chilly again Saturday night with lows near 35, then more clouds rolling in Sunday and Monday,  but mainly dry with highs back in the 60’s.

Another cold front moves in for next week with another round of showers and storms moving in Tuesday ending Wednesday morning by drier and a little cooler for the middle of the week.

Have A Great Weekend – and stay safe !

 

