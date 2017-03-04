‘Bama star linebacker Foster sent home from NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that linebacker Reuben Foster, a potential top-10 pick, has been sent home from the NFL’s annual combine.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL wasn’t commenting on the situation. ESPN first reported Foster’s departure, which it said followed a heated argument with a hospital worker.

Foster is widely considered the best inside linebacker coming out of college. He had surgery on his right rotator cuff after completing his senior season. That operation was to have kept him out of on-field drills at the combine.

Linebackers arrived Thursday and had initial hospital exams and X-rays. Their itinerary Friday included full physical exams. They’ll meet the media and do their bench press Saturday with on-field drills Sunday.

