Today in Trump: March 4, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Mar-a-Lago

The president is in Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. CBS News’ Mark Knoller notes that by the end of the weekend, Mr. Trump will have spent all or part of 14 days at Mar-a-Lago, amounting to 31 percent of his days in office, so far.

“Florida to me is a very very special state,” said Mr. Trump Friday. “I have had a lot of success in Florida. I love it. It is my second home.”

Other states he’s been to: Delaware -1; Pennsylvania – 1; South Carolina – 1; Virginia – 2 (Not counting visits to Pentagon and Andrews AFB).

Gridiron

Vice President Pence attends the closed Gridiron dinner.

What you missed yesterday

Rex Tillerson – silent on human rights?

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been under fire from Republican Sen. Marco Rubio – along with human rights groups – for not honoring the long tradition of personally unveiling the State Department’s annual Human Rights Report, which is expected Friday.

For 1st time in a long time @StateDept #humanrights report will not be presented by Secretary of State. I hope they reconsider. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 3, 2017

Kellyanne Conway says you need “bile in your throat” to run for office

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is opening up about the pressures of working in the male-dominated world of politics. CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell spoke with her and her family in their New Jersey home.

Asked whether she had ever considered making a political run of her own, Conway told O’Donnell she would not run for office.

“It’s not just the fire in your belly anymore. You have to have the bile in your throat. And this is why I think many women do not run for office,” Conway told O’Donnell. “Many good men and women who would —”

“Bile in your throat?” O’Donnell asked.

Trump tweets about Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi photos with Putin, Russian envoy

After a week of noticeably less Twitter activity, President Trump is lashing out against Democrats over their treatment of Attorney General Jeff Sessions because of his contacts with Russian Envoy Sergey Kislyak.

Mr. Trump tweeted a demand for an investigation of Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over a photo of him with Russian President Vladimir Putin from 2003, and over House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi over a photo showing her seated at a table with Kislyak, whom she denied having met.

DOD: Latest U.S. airstrikes in Yemen not based on commando raid intel

The last two nights of U.S. airstrikes in Yemen were not based on intelligence collected during the commando raid last month, Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said Friday.

Over the last two days, the U.S. has conducted more than 30 airstrikes, but has not been involved in any of the reported firefights.

The latest airstrikes are part of a stepped up campaign against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula that was developed near the end of the Obama administration, and which began with the Jan. 28 raid that resulted in the death of Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens and several civilians. President Trump and his staff have repeatedly pronounced the raid a success, and the Pentagon also stated that a lot of intelligence came out of the raid.

Trump tweets about a merit-based immigration system

President Trump on Friday reiterated his call for a merit-based immigration system, citing the systems used by Australia and Canada as potential models to pursue.

The president posted a single tweet about his vision on Twitter, naming the book “Green Card Warrior” as a must-read.

Nick Adams new book, Green Card Warrior, is a must read. The merit-based system is the way to go. Canada, Australia! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

What would happen to healthcare coverage under emerging GOP plan?

Health insurance tax credits, mandates, taxation of employer coverage, essential benefits. Mind-numbing health care jargon is flying around again as Republicans move to repeal and replace the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. It’s time to start paying attention.

The GOP plan emerging in the House would mean less government, and many fear that will translate to less coverage and a step backward as a nation. Still, there would be new options for middle-class people who buy their own policies but don’t now qualify for help under the ACA. Some popular provisions such as allowing young adults to stay on a parental plan remain untouched.

Trump to pitch school vouchers at Orlando Catholic school

In an effort to highlight his push for school vouchers, President Trump will visit St. Andrew Catholic School in Orlando on Friday to participate in what the White House is calling a “listening session.”

The visit follows up on the president’s nod to education reform in his address to Congress Tuesday, when he labeled education “the civil rights issue of our time.”

His visit and tour are scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump painted an overly bleak picture of the condition of the armed forces as he made his case for military expansion.

A look at some of his statements from the Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion aircraft carrier being built in Newport News, Virginia:

TRUMP: “We are going to have very soon the finest equipment in the world.”

THE FACTS: Pentagon leaders have said for years that the U.S. already has the world’s best weaponry and military equipment. They sometimes claim the U.S. is in danger of losing its advantage unless the Congress continues to spend heavily to develop and build new generations of weapons.