Shooting on 12th Avenue

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Officers with the CPD responded to a person shot last evening after a victim arrived at a local hospital by personally vehicle.

Police were able to secure the crime scene at the 1900 block of 12th Avenue.

The unidentified victim suffered leg injuries from a gunshot wound and considered non-life-threatening. The shooting appears to have escalated from a disorder between the victim and the suspect.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.