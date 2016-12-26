Scare at Hamilton Place Mall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – It’s business as usual for the Hamilton Place Mall, after a minor firecracker scare lead to panicked shoppers.

This incident comes just one month after gunshots in the parking lot lead to an evacuation of Hamilton Place.

So it’s no surprise that people panicked when they heard firecrackers going off inside the mall this evening.

According to Hamilton Place officials, the fireworks were set off in the Victoria Secret’s Pink store, just around 4:45.

Further investigation showed the suspects may have been a man and a woman both in their 20s, who lit the firecrackers as a way to possibly cover up shoplifting.

Several shoppers were pushed down in the rush of people trying to leave the mall, and three minor injuries were reported because of it.

Hamilton County E-M-S were on scene to help those who needed treatment.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time, as Chattanooga Police continue to investigate the incident.

And if you at home have any information to offer, please contact the police department.