Scare at Hamilton Place Mall

2 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video
ham

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – It’s business as usual for the Hamilton Place Mall, after a minor firecracker scare lead to panicked shoppers.

This incident comes just one month after gunshots in the parking lot lead to an evacuation of Hamilton Place.

So it’s no surprise that people panicked when they heard firecrackers going off inside the mall this evening.

According to Hamilton Place officials, the fireworks were set off in the Victoria Secret’s Pink store, just around 4:45.

Further investigation showed the suspects may have been a man and a woman both in their 20s, who lit the firecrackers as a way to possibly cover up shoplifting.

Several shoppers were pushed down in the rush of people trying to leave the mall, and three minor injuries were reported because of it.

Hamilton County E-M-S were on scene to help those who needed treatment.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time, as Chattanooga Police continue to investigate the incident.

And if you at home have any information to offer, please contact the police department.

Share:

Related Videos

Dr. Flora Tydings Named New Chancellor, TN Board of Regents
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dr. Flora Tydings Named New Chancellor, TN Board of Regents
Read More»
Easing Congestion at Hamilton Place
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton Place Says it was Fireworks–Nothing More to Say!
Read More»
small plane crash
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Plane Crash on TN/AL Line
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • Mike Thomas

    The monitor recordings from the food court need to be shown to the public so that people will understand the gravity of the stampede that occurred there around 4:40 PM. It truly was a human tsunami that I believe was extremely unreported.

    • Jess

      Very well said. I was there. Nerves shot. Heart dropped from fear of my family being injured. Surreal.

More News»
News 12 Now