CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teenage gunshot victim in Chattanooga passes away after a 4-year battle.

Little Keoshia Ford was an innocent bystander who was shot in the head back in 2012.

The shooting left Ford in a coma for weeks.

Since then, she was confined to a bed and was assigned a 24-hour nurse.

Friends confirm she passed away.

We’re working to find out more information.