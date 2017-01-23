Chattanooga Woman Cornered By Aggressive Pit Bull

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One Chattanooga woman is happy to be alive after a frightening encounter with a pit bull.

The animal had her cornered on her own front porch.

Cathy Ryan was simply sitting at the foot of her home when she noticed a pit bull, with tags, coming down the street.

When the dog approached, that’s when things went south.

” And when I got up thinking you know I go look at the tag. I got up and I told my husband. ‘Come and look at this beautiful beast’ and when I did it come up on the porch with me. All teeth, jaws and pinned me up between my light fixture and my door knob it was not gonna let me in that house,” said Cathy Ryan.

This attack comes days after yet another pit bull killed one child and injured two others in Atlanta, spiking up the numbers yet again for fatal dog attacks.

Recent statistics from DogBites.org show 82 percent of fatal dog bites come from Pit bulls, with Rottweilers coming in a strong second.

Because of these attacks, some cities have already banned ownership of this particular breed, but according to Ryan, it’s not always the dog’s fault.

“All dog owners should take care of their dogs. It’s not the pit bull’s fault, it’s the owners,” said Ryan.

As far as a visual goes, Ryan describes this local pit bull as having a similar body shape as shown here, but blue in color and with a white star going down its chest.

She also tells News 12 that is has already bothered some of their neighbors as well.

If you have any information about the pit bull’s whereabouts or know its owner, contact your local animal rescue team.

Comment on this Story

  • Tammy

    Will never understand how people think this is all about bad owners. You think pits are the only breed that people abuse, let roam, etc? But somehow, they kill more than all other breeds combined. Weird.

  • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

    LOL! It was the owner’s fault? The owner wasn’t even there! I am sure the owner’s Beagle was out wandering around too, but it didn’t try to nail this woman or bother the other neighbors. If it were the owner’s fault, how do you explain that?

    Stupid people, breeds bred to fight and kill aren’t meant to be pets.

    • Carrie Ainsley

      Don’t be dense. The owner was not in control of his dog, and it happens on a regular basis apparently, that’s how it is the owner’s fault.

      • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

        Don’t be dense. A lot of dogs run loose in the streets with no owner. Only Pits maul and kill with regularity.

        • Gabriel Barros

          So true. Pit bulls are the only breed that once they escape they go on a search and destroy mission.

          • wow gabi still peddlin the same old crap pmsl!!!!

        • Tell that to the families and friends of the 128 people killed by non pit bull types between 2005 and 2015 Clay fake coward knucklehead?

          • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

            128 people killed by what type of dogs over a hundred years? Shepherds? Hounds? Retrievers? Spaniels? Toy breeds? Let’s put this in perspective so we can compare apples to apples.

            So does that average out to about one person per all other breeds combined per year? I think it does. Does it include accidental deaths like the puppy playing with the little girl who grabbed her scarf and accidentally strangled her? Yes it does.

            Is it possible that out of all the millions and millions of other breed dogs out there that it is just possible one dog a year could have a medical condition like a brain tumor or seizure to account for that one fatality per year? The rational mind says yes.

            The only fake and coward here is you Terry Holt, nobody else is promoting the death of children, people and pets based solely on not being able to predict which one other dog among millions might kill a human while dozens of Pit Bulls kill every year.

          • are your reading and comprehension skills that poor or are you intentionally lying , 128 people between 2005- 2015 clay that’s ten years mate nice try though, next time try actually reading my comment prior to launching into one of your mindless rants gutless?

      • Gabriel Barros

        From all the pit bull maulings and killings it would seem pit bull owners are NEVER in control of their pit bull dogs.

        • sort of like you and your mouth Gabi? pmsl!!! at the foooooooool!!!!

        • Carrie Ainsley

          With over 2 million pit bulls in the USA alone, 99.9+% are perfectly in control. Do some math.

    • Sonja Gi-Gi Howard Gilley

      Pit bulls were actually breed as a nanny dog specifically for watching over children study up

      • David H.

        Sorry but you need to study up. They were created for bull baiting and bear baiting. When these pastimes were banned, they were put to entertainment use fighting each other. The “nanny dog” nonsense has been thoroughly debunked even by pit advocates.

        • actually your full of it or a plain out liar, try googling nanny dog knucklehead?

      • Gabriel Barros

        “nanny dog” aka “nursemaid dog” is a MYTH created by dog fighters to fool people into allowing fighting breed dogs into their communities. It started after dog fighting became a felony.

        Craven Desires – MONDAY, MAY 27, 2013

        BADRAP surrenders to facts

        “A lie can run around the world six times while the truth is still trying to put on its pants.” ~Mark Twain

        on May 20 @ 9:00am PST, BADRAP made the following proclamation:

        “It’s Dog Bite Prevention Week. Did you know that there was never such thing as a ‘Nanny’s Dog’? This term was a recent invention created to describe the myriad of vintage photos of children enjoying their family pit bulls. While the intention behind the term was innocent, using it may mislead parents into being careless with their children around their family dog – A recipe for dog bites!”

        INNOCENT? the phrase ‘Nanny Dog’ was never used innocently. it was a very deliberate, very deceptive campaign to manipulate people into accepting a FIGHTING bred dog into the community.

        • Eva

          Thank you for a thorough explanation of the so-called “Nanny Dog.” I still get surprised each time I see someone trying to spread that propaganda.

          • try google darl there’s mountains of evidence supporting the nanny dog it’s just your cognitive dissonance won’t allow you to see it that’s all?

        • wow you’re quoting craven desires yet another buffoon claiming to be an expert pmsl!!!!!!

      • boohoojohnny

        Yes by day they were killing other dogs in a fighting pit and by night tucking children into their beds lmao.

        You’re a fool. Stop speading this nonsense.

        • so boohoo by name boohoo by nature i guess?

      • DB Bell

        Nanny dog?

        Then I suppose you also think that handgrenades were originally designed as toys for children, that’s why hand grenades have those little nubs, for tiny hands to hold.

        Hand grenades are perfectly safe, play fetch with them, put them in bed with the baby. Perfectly safe until suddenly they’re deadly. Just like the hand grenade dogs, pits/bullies.

        Bam! Just doing their job, no anger or hate needed.

        • more Bs comparisons in the end all they have is childish meme’s and disinformation

  • Reed

    Just look at the shelters around Chattanooga. Pit bulls, or dogs that are clearly pit bull mixes, in shelters outnumber all other large dog breeds put together.

    So in addition to being a strong, energetic dog, they are also more numerous, and more numerous as strays who are not properly socialized, trained or contained.

    I have yet to be convinced that pits possess some magical ‘vicious’ gene. Saying they commit 82% of bites may be true, but it means nothing unless you know the overall proportion of dog breeds. Shar-pei dogs were once bred to fight, but they don’t commit 82% of bites. Of course they don’t! They constitute less than 1% of the dog population in Chattanooga. Tiger attacks are more numerous in India than the US. We don’t assume that Indian tigers are more vicious, because most of us are capable of realizing that there are more tigers in India than in America.

    Most biting dogs, regardless of breed, are either strays, or dogs kept in pens or on chains and not socialized frequently. 94% fatal dog maulings in this country (measured since 1965) have been by unneutered males.

    If there is ever unbiased, fair research into the subject, where overall population is taken into account, environment is taken into account, etc., and it shows that pits are more trigger happy, I’ll readily accept that. But the “82%” statistic is overblown, alarmist, and shows no critical thinking whatsoever.

    • Mike Boykin

      Lets do some critical thinking here shall we? You know that Shar-Pei accounts for 1% of the dogs in Chattanooga. Why don’t you know the percentage of pit bulls? Lets make it even easier to understand. Pits account for 82% of fatalities, not bites. We both know pits don’t account for 82% of the dog population. Not even close to it. Pit bulls are just more dangerous.

      • Reed

        Ok. Pit bulls are definitely not 82% of the dog population. But lets knock out Chihuahuas, Bichons, and all the other dogs that are generally too small to cause a fatal attack. It’s not too much of a stretch to say that pit bulls and mixes are over half the large dog population in the area.

        So for example, of pit bulls were found to be 60% of the dog population, but committed 80% of bites, then it could be said that they have a 13 higher chance of committing a fatal attack. Which is still concerning, but looks far different.

        Also, there’s the issues of pit bulls as strays, and pits in the hands of owners who (while not necessarily neglecting them) isolate them and don’t socialize them.

        My main point is this: It is irresponsible to start limiting peoples freedoms without a solid fact base. What if these numbers are 90% due to a bad environment, and only 10% due to breed? Then our resources will save more lives fighting inadequate care of dogs than it would by killing all the pits. What if irresponsible dog owners simply pick a different breed to over-breed and under socialize?

        • Osono

          You can’t cut out the toy dogs from the general bite number stats to vastly inflate the pit population percentage, that’s NOT how math works, of course the new percentage looks better, but it’s not a reflection of reality or the facts! If you want to restrict it to severe maulings and deaths, and large breeds, that’s another story, but the numbers are even worse for pits in THAT equation.

          • I’d lock down your social media these people stalk and cyber bully anyone exposing their lies and disinformation

        • Mike Boykin

          I don’t think you understand the term “critical thinking.” What you’re doing is attempting (and failing) for obfuscation, excuses, and rationalizations.

          • pmsl!!!! I think you don’t even know how to think critically, as you need facts to start with and not the propaganda you promote?

        • David H.

          The pits are being killed in large numbers each year not due to BSL but due to the staggering numbers bred. I have seen no BSL that advocates killing pets. There are grandfathering rules that allow the owners to keep the dog through its lifetime. The hope is that by preventing breeding this will cease to be a problem in 10-15 years, rather than continue its escalation.

          • the fact is the mass dumping of breed specific legislation has led to a 13% decrease in dog bite fatalities in America and I for one would like to thank all the municipalities that repealed or revoked breed specific legislation and caused this decrease that saved lives thank you all
            !!!

        • DB Bell

          No one who cares about kids would poison pregnant women with Thalidomide to create more handicapped babies.

          No one who cares about dog welfare wants more dogs to be born with the man-made defect to mature to suddenly become deadly dog aggressive.

          Those who do promote breeding more dog aggressive dogs are not animal advocates, not into animal welfare, not dog lovers, not pit bull advocates.

          They are selfish bully people and they are k

          • the truly selfish ones are the breed specific legislation advocates who promote legislation that does nothing to address the 128 deaths involving non pit bull types between 2005 and 2015 thus all but ensuring there’s another 128 deaths involving non pit bull type dogs in the coming decade too?

      • mike seriously? you truly think people swallow this garbage you post daily you’re so full of sh*t I can smell it on your breathe all the way from down under mate?

    • The Good Fight

      I would start your research by looking at fatalities which are well documented. While some males that killed were not neutered most were. Pit type dogs in part have been over inflated as the perfect family dog putting them in homes that are not well suited

      • Carrie Ainsley

        No, most were not neutered. That’s what 94% being intact males means.

        • The Good Fight

          Recheck the stars because the numbers don’t add up. Did you get those statistics from the same place that discusses resident dogs because that study has been torn to shreds due to its inaccuracies.

          • try googling “debunking dogsbite” Einstein….

          • The Good Fight

            I am aware of the shortcomings of the anti-pit bull websites. I am a retired Animal Control Director of nearly 30 years and my information comes from my own research and direct knowledge. I have supported pit bulls and placed fostered, owned and created lifesaving programs for tens of thousands of pits and their mixes. I am an advocate disappointed in the current state of information that takes the public as a fool. It is OK and not hateful to offer all the information to new adopters. There is so much room to work together on behalf of people and their pets, safety and guardianship. Why these concepts are now polarizing makes me want to re-enter the field and lead the charge to build a bridge between these two camps.

    • David H.

      I think you can look at shelters almost anywhere and find them full of pits or pit mixes. That is a big problem. They are not the majority as household pets but are overwhelming the shelters. Shelters are desperate to unload them as they are under more pressure to be no-kill. This inevitably leads to their downplaying the hazards of these dogs to prospective adopters.

      It does not matter if Chihuahuas or Pekingese bite more often than pits. It is the devastating trauma caused by their attacks that is the concern.

      We are talking about people being able to keep the type of dog they want not a civil rights issue. The critical thinking is avoiding the preventable tragedies at a minimal societal cost.

      • Carrie Ainsley

        The media contributes to the reason why people won’t adopt them. There was a time I said I’d never own a pit bull because of all of the stories about them. My fourth dog adoption was a pretty little blonde dog, perfectly behaved, her breed not defined as was the shelter’s practice. A week later my co-worker informed me that I had adopted a pit bull! I had no idea because her ears and and tail were not cut, and she was nothing like what I understood them to be. That changed my mind about the breed and shame on me for ever believing the hype. Shame on everyone else for still buying into it.

        • Osono

          Well lucky you! I’ve almost been attacked several times, but I had mace! Media doesn’t need to spin to hurt their image, they do it all on their own with their frequent and damaging attacks.

        • David H.

          I don’t believe that the claim is being made that every pit pull kills or maims people or animals. So what? What is considered an acceptable annual death rate so that people can have a pit rather than a lab or beagle or one of the 300 breeds available? 30 seems fine with people. Is 50 or 150 a bad number?

          • well your lot seem to ignore and sacrifice the 128 fatalities involving non pit bull type dogs between 2005 and 2015 just so you all can kill pit bulls, and you claim you’re public safety advocates what a joke!!!

          • The Good Fight

            Why do you think that only victims of pit type dogs are cared about?

          • they’re promoting legislation which does nothing to stop there being another 128 victims to non pit bull type dogs in the decade to come, how many news stories involving non pit bulls do you see them commenting on? I’ll tell you NONE.

        • DB Bell

          Most drunk drivers dont kill.

          Do you post on drunk driving fatality articles that drunk drivers are safe too because you drive drunk and didn’t kill?

          Because you haven’t yet seen the attack of a good game, which means insane, pit bull, you now think you’re an expert.

          Your pit hasn’t started or turned on yet. Give her time and she may surprise you.

          • and here we go with the word games and conspiracy theories you all are nuttier then xmas fruit cake and twice as dense?

          • Carrie Ainsley

            Where did I say that all pits are safe? There is a very small percentage that is not safe, but you can’t characterize 99% of the breed against the less than one percent that has a problem. And I’ve been directly involved with 19 pit bulls over the years, I bottle raised a litter and found homes for them. They’re all adult dogs now, and not one of them is a killer death machine as portrayed by the media.

      • the fact is more then 30 actual breeds and types of dogs have been involved in fatal attacks on humans but you’re not concerned with fatalities unless they involve a dog that looks like a pit bull?

    • DB Bell

      Look to the true experts of UNPROVOKED PROLONGED often deadly man-made dog aggression, the dog fighters of the USA and UK.

      They must have dogs that will attack and kill on instinct alone, without first trying to avoid conflict, even far from home , with an unknown handler.

      They all choose pits exclusively.

  • Gabriel Barros

    Pit bull aggression, the pit bull’s grip n’ rip behavior, and other dog fighting behaviors are not “trained”, it is not learned, it is behavior selectively bred into pit bull dogs by dog fighters for over a century.

    Canine Behavioral Genetics: Pointing Out the Phenotypes and Herding up the Genes

    An astonishing amount of behavioral variation is captured within the more than 350 breeds of dog recognized worldwide.

    Inherent in observations of dog behavior is the notion that much of what is observed is BREED SPECIFIC AND WILL PERSIST, EVEN IN THE ABSENCE OF TRAINING OR MOTIVATION. Thus, herding, pointing, tracking, hunting, and so forth are likely to be controlled, at least in part, at the genetic level. Recent studies in canine genetics suggest that small numbers of genes control major morphologic phenotypes. By extension, we hypothesize that at least some canine behaviors will also be controlled by small numbers of genes that can be readily mapped.

    • Gabi do you really expect people to believe your tripe? people can use google and it takes about 2 seconds to dispell all your so called facts as the garbage they are you must have skin thicker then a rhino to keep on with your fruitless lies?

  • Hannahoneybee

    It doesn’t matter whose “fault” it is. If pit bulls get out, they are much more dangerous than other dogs. When your kid is eaten alive, does it matter that the dog wasn’t being mean? It was just being instinctual? The owner didn’t contain it properly?
    None of that matters when your baby is dead.

    • p-lease explain your theories to the parents and families of the 128 people killed by non pit bull types between 2005 and 2015.

      • The Good Fight

        During my career as an Animal Control Director I found a few breeds whose first attack was serious but most dog bites escalated over time. Most dangerous dog laws are prepared to handle dogs who have a history of escalating behavior. It is the rise in first time aggression causing serious injury that has legislatures looking at more proactive approaches to dangerous dog laws. It is logical,in my opinion,to target pit type dogs who are the number one offender. While this breed group has grown and fighting lines been diluted the attacks continue.

  • Osono

    I hope that dog is found before someone gets seriously hurt. Neighbors must be diligent in reporting the animal. Animal control/police rarely takes these stray vicious dogs seriously, which is incredible because it is worse the leaving a loaded gun on the sidewalk.

  • Carrie Ainsley

    I feel like I need to call out the fact the dog did not bite or scratch or draw blood… what kind of “attack” is that exactly?

    • Eva

      I think what she went through was terrifying enough, don’t you? It could have been territorial and warning her. Who knows what goes through these beast’s minds. I’m just very grateful that it didn’t follow through.

      • sort of throws your theories about pit bulls into the garbage as this one didn’t bite or attack numbskull!

    • DB Bell

      Someone puts a knife to your throat, or to your dog’s throat, you’d call it an attack even if no blood spilled, or you didn’t die, right?

      But thank you for posting!
      Bully people are psychopaths and therefore it’s NOT possible for them to feel empathy for bully dog victims

      Let’s help them understand. Instead of euthanasia for bully dogs that attack, kill them the way they kill.

      Chainsaw saws and pick ax wounds would duplicate pit bull bites. That’s fair!

      • we’re not the ones waging a jihad against pit bulls you all are the terrorists and prove daily that you’re way more dangerous then any type of dog could ever be?

      • Carrie Ainsley

        You need to look up the definition of a threat, which is more appropriate. Tens of millions of dog people, all psychopaths huh? But you’re online advocating violence with chainsaws and pick axes. You should also look up “projection” while you are at it. Wait – I’ll help you:

        An unconscious self-defense mechanism characterized by a person unconsciously attributing their own issues onto someone or something else as a form of delusion and denial.

  • boohoojohnny

    Do we even need to wonder why the shelters are full of pit bulls?

    • DB Bell

      And dumpsters and landfills too.

      Odd this doesn’t matter to bully people.

    • it’s because of truly despicable people like yourselves trolling the internet daily spreading lies and dangerous disinformation?

  • Mary Rae

    Even after she witnessed what these fighting dogs are capable of, she’s still believing the ” it’s the owner , not the breed”. Insane

    • what’s truly insane is you expecting anyone to be fooled by your propaganda?

  • Duane Stephens

    What attack are they

  • Liza Daniel

    If your dog is roaming the streets you are a horrible person and suck as dog owner, no matter what your dog is doing. You only have yourself to blame when he gets hit by a car

  • bb49

    Don’t give pit bulls a second one chance. One bite and they’re toast.

