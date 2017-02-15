Early morning RV fire in Ooltewah

Ooltewah, Tenn (WDEF) — Shortly before 8 am Wednesday morning, Hamilton County officials say the owner of an RV in Ooltewah got a call from a neighbor informing him that his RV was on fire.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze. Firefighters said the house which the RV was parked close to was endangered.

Officials say the 30 foot RV was a total loss and the house sustained heat damage. Total damage is estimated to be $17,000.

Hamilton County officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but say the RV was connected to a battery charger at the time.