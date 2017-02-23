News 12 Then: From Russia with Love

MOSCOW (WDEF) 25 years ago, we saw a generational change in European politics.

The old communist Soviet Union had just come undone.

And the new Russian democracy was trying to adopt capitalism.

The bitter winter of 1992 saw food shortages and runaway inflation as the economy changed over.

That’s when a WDEF news crew tagged along with Chattanooga aide groups on their trip to Moscow.

In Feburary of 1992, we ran a series or reports we called “From Russia With Love”

Our crew was Chief Photographer David Moore (he’s still here) and anchor Ted Perry (now at the Fox affiliate in Milwaukee)

David Moore & Ted Perry

