Rare Golden Eagle Tagged and Released in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)-A rare golden eagle was tagged in Dalton, Georgia.

After more than three years of photographing these large birds biologists and researchers were finally able to capture and tag one.

Researchers hope that with this tagged bird it can help determine the population size of wintering Golden Eagles across the southeast.

They are uncommon in the eastern United States and are currently facing a population decline across the country.

This eagle has an average wingspan of six and a half feet.