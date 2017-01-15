Students compete in regional robotics tournament

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hundreds of students from the Tennessee Valley and North Georgia are putting their robotics skills to the test.

300 kids from 32 teams are competing in the First Lego League Robotics TVA Regional Tournament.

They’re using their robots to complete pre-determined tasks.

Parents tell us they like what their kids are learning at these competitions.

“The biggest reason is the STEM – the technology, the science, the math, the engineering technology. That’s the future. That’s the jobs of the future. That’s what we see everywhere, this industry. That’s what they talk about as a whole. It really gives the kids a good opportunity to get exposed to that,” says Jeffrey Haag, a north Georgia parent.

Eight teams from this event will advance to the state level.

That competition is January 28th at Georgia Tech.