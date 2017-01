CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) Tuesday is Joe Legge’s last day here at News 12 Now.

Joe came to our station 11 years ago to anchor the noon newscast.

He eventually joined our morning show as co-anchor.

But Joe is not leaving town.

He will become the new communications director for Walker County government in Lafayette.

Good luck, Joe in your new endeavors.

The News 12 This Morning Team offered some tributes this morning.