CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A train passing through Walker County started fires in several different locations today, February 17. The fires are between McFarland and where it intersects with Highway 2.

Firefighters call it “arc and spark” when a train passing through an area sparks a fire. Walker County Fire Chief Blake Hodge says many units got called out to battle the flames.

Georgia Forestry crews have taken over the operations.