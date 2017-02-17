Man on Sex Offender List indicted with raping a child

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted a local man on charges of raping a child.

40 year old Robbie Jermaine Reed faces three rape charges involving a girl between three and 13 years of age.

Plus an aggravated sexual battery charge.

The indictment says the rape occurred in the summer of 2015.

Reed is already on the Sex Offender Registry on a sexual battery conviction.

In 2012, he was convicted of taking advantage of a woman who was passed out drunk in her apartment.

But a jury found him not guilty of rape in that case.