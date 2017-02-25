UPDATE: Non-Student Shooting near UTC “Isolated Incident”

Update 12:44pm:

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – U.T. Chattanooga posted to social media again at 12:25pm, reporting the shooting was “an isolated incident.”

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga are asking all to stay indoors and keep doors locked while authorities investigate a shooting of a non-student near campus.

The Facebook post below was published at 11:53am.

