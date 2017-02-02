Catoosa County Fugitive Arrested For Multiple Aggravated Charges

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One Catoosa County man is behind bars on multiple charges after being on the wanted list for months now.

43-year-old James Leon Works was arrested in the 900 block of East Avenue.

Works was caught after numerous outstanding arrest warrants.

Those warrants are including Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping and bond revocations.

Officers from Catoosa County, Chattanooga, East Ridge, Ft. Oglethorpe and Agents of The U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force were involved in the investigation and arrest.

Works has had previous interactions with the laws.